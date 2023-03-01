Two days after it was revealed COVID virus contains DNA patented by Moderna, Ukraine conflict began

Andrew Huff, PhD tells Jesse Waters on 27 Feb 2023. “A paper was published a little over a year ago showing there are HIV inserts in SARS-CoV-2 [virus] that has America’s fingerprints all over it… [ which ] was patented by Moderna.” “Two (2) days after this paper was published, the war in Ukraine was kicked off.” “I believe… they wanted to create a distraction from what is the biggest scandal in human history.”

Andrew G. Huff, PhD, former EcoHealth Alliance Vice President & Senior Scientist, and author of “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History”.

The paper he refers to, published in Frontiers in Virology, is posted here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full

An article talking about what the paper found is posted here:

https://www.swfinstitute.org/news/91484/scientists-discover-dna-chunk-in-covid-that-matches-moderna-patented-sequence-from-before-pandemic

Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News

