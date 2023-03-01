Two days after it was revealed COVID virus contains DNA patented by Moderna, Ukraine conflict began

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Andrew Huff, PhD tells Jesse Waters on 27 Feb 2023. “A paper was published a little over a year ago showing there are HIV inserts in SARS-CoV-2 [virus] that has America’s fingerprints all over it… [ which ] was patented by Moderna.” “Two (2) days after this paper was published, the war in Ukraine was kicked off.” “I believe… they wanted to create a distraction from what is the biggest scandal in human history.”
Andrew G. Huff, PhD, former EcoHealth Alliance Vice President & Senior Scientist, and author of “The Truth about Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History”.
The paper he refers to, published in Frontiers in Virology, is posted here: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fviro.2022.834808/full
An article talking about what the paper found is posted here:
https://www.swfinstitute.org/news/91484/scientists-discover-dna-chunk-in-covid-that-matches-moderna-patented-sequence-from-before-pandemic
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News