Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 October 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces in cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kurdyumovka and Vodyanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Kleshcheyevka and Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy lost up to 140 Ukrainian troops killed or wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery neutralised manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Also, during the day, actions of one Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were foiled close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

▫️ Up to 15 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer were wiped out.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, the Zapad Group of Forces units supported by aviation and artillery repelled five enemy attacks of the AFU 32th, 115th mechanised brigades, and 4th Tank Brigade near Sinkovka, Orlyanskoye (Kharkov region) and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 170 Ukrainian troops, four pick-up trucks, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, well-coordinated actions of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopter strikes, and artillery fire repelled two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 63rd and 67th mechanised brigades near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ In addition, strikes were delivered at clusters of enemy manpower and hardware near Torskoye, Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kuzmino (Lugansk People's Republic).

▫️ Up to 45 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles were neutralised.

▫️ In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers, were destroyed.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces supported by helicopters and artillery repelled an attack of the AFU 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region) and delivered strikes at Ukrainian units near Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ Total losses of the enemy in the past 24 hours in this direction have amounted to over 200 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one infantry fighting vehicle, two armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️ In Kherson direction, up to 60 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer have been neutralised by fire.

▫️ Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 105 areas during the day.

▫️ An AFU depot of missile and artillery weapory has been destroyed near Priluki (Chernigov region).

▫️ Russian air defence units have intercepted one HIMARS MLRS projectile during the day.

▫️ In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed close to Kremenets, Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Proletarka, Kazachi, Genichensk (Zaporozhye region), and Olshana, Berestovoye (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 487 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,425 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,161 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,692 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 13,949 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.