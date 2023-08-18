BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Illegals INVADE New York, Residents OUTRAGED: Iconic Businesses Shutter As City Turns Into Hellscape
High Hopes
High Hopes
186 views • 08/18/2023

Stew Peters Show


August 17, 2023


New York has bee overrun with illegals and even New York City liberals have had enough.

Viral News NYC AKA LeeRoy Press is here to give an eyewitness account of what it’s like on the ground in NYC.

New Yorkers in Queens recently confronted Mayor Eric Adams about how he is handling the influx of illegals who are overwhelming the infrastructure of NYC.

Skilled immigrants from Germany or Japan are no longer coming to New York.

Instead, unskilled illegals from third world countries are being bussed in.

Many of these migrants are carrying deadly diseases like drug resistant tuberculosis.

Follow Viral News NYC to keep up with the migrants invasion and the devastating effects it’s having on what once was America’s greatest city.

Follow Viral News NYC here https://twitter.com/ViralNewsNYC

Follow LeeRoyPress here https://twitter.com/LeeroyPressKeep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38kvf4-illegals-invade-new-york-residents-outraged-iconic-businesses-shutter-as-ci.html

liberalsmigrantsillegalsnycinfrastructurecityresidentsinvadetuberculosismadnessoverwhelmingdeadly diseaseshutterpaul harrellstew petersoutragedunskillednew york citynew yorkhellscapeiconic businessesleroy pressqueens mayor eric adams
