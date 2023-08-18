Illegals INVADE New York, Residents OUTRAGED: Iconic Businesses Shutter As City Turns Into Hellscape

Stew Peters Show





August 17, 2023





New York has bee overrun with illegals and even New York City liberals have had enough.

Viral News NYC AKA LeeRoy Press is here to give an eyewitness account of what it’s like on the ground in NYC.

New Yorkers in Queens recently confronted Mayor Eric Adams about how he is handling the influx of illegals who are overwhelming the infrastructure of NYC.

Skilled immigrants from Germany or Japan are no longer coming to New York.

Instead, unskilled illegals from third world countries are being bussed in.

Many of these migrants are carrying deadly diseases like drug resistant tuberculosis.

Follow Viral News NYC to keep up with the migrants invasion and the devastating effects it’s having on what once was America’s greatest city.

Follow Viral News NYC here https://twitter.com/ViralNewsNYC

Follow LeeRoyPress here https://twitter.com/LeeroyPressKeep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement and wealth, get up to $10k in FREE SILVER using this link: https://goldco.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Boost Testosterone with: https://nutronicslabs.com PROMOCODE:STEW

Keto, Paleo, Guilt Free Cocao, eat chocolate, and still lose weight: https://earthechofoods.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/ Promocode STEW

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

You can Eat 40 MG of Protein and It won’t Matter Unless you take These ENZYMES for Absorption: https://bioptimizers.com/stew

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Are YOU Prepared for the next pandemic? Pandemic Preparedness kits: Https://pandemicprotocol.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Telehealth With Dr. Stella: Go to https://DrstellaMd.com and Use Promocode STEW

Before You Pay your Taxes, Consult Peymon at https://Freedomlawschool.org

Support Stew’s Legal Fund, as He Fights the LGBTQ Mafia and Child Drag Shows: Https://givesendgo.com/defendstew





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38kvf4-illegals-invade-new-york-residents-outraged-iconic-businesses-shutter-as-ci.html