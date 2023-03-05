BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bird Flu Is A Weapon To Attack The Global Food Supply | Dr. Lee Merritt
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
598 views • 03/05/2023

The H5N5 Bird Flu Is A Weapon To Attack The Global Food Supply Dr. Lee Merritt Interview

The Next Plandemic! 'H5N1' 'Human Bird Flu'. 'H5N1' "Avian Bird Flu' Pandemic" Dr. Lee Merritt. They are attacking the global food supply.

Mar. 3, 2023. Medical News. Andre Corbeil.
CDC says it's in a 'posture of readiness' amid fears H5N1 bird flu is poised to jump to humans. CDC 'H5N1' Bird flu in 'Cambodia' 'Peru' & More!

March. 3, 2023 'H5N1' 'Covid19' 'Spars' Medical & Geopolitical News. AndreCorbeil.
Avian Influenza A (H5N1), Cambodia

11 year old girl died of H5N1 & Father tested positive for H5N1 in Cambodia.
Human-to-human transmission of H5N1, are incredibly rare, but Not impossible.
Cambodia, 2003 to 2014

H5N1 Studies: 56 human cases of H5N1, 37 of them were fatal From 2003 to 25 February 2023. 873 human cases of infection with influenza A (H5N1); 458 deaths have been reported From 21 countries.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2023-DON445

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponplandemicmrna gene therapyvax injuriesbird flue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy