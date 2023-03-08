BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
89 Year Old Suzy Providing Feedback on Bio-shield Grounding Pad
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
57 views • 03/08/2023

https://usamedbed.com/antiaging-bed-covers/

https://usamedbed.com/terahertz-wand/

89 Year old shares how the grounding pad is assisting her with reduced inflammation and pain and allowing her to be more active. The Bio-shield grounding pads send electrons into the body and neutralize free radical cells. Free radical cells are unstable and cause inflammation and thus create soreness and stiffness in the body. Learn more about the Anti Aging Bed Cover and Bio-Shield grounding pads at the links below. You can also email us at [email protected] or contact us at 858-652-1259.

#terahertzwand #antiagingbedcover #terahertz #grounding 


 

groundingtestimonialthzterahertz wandterahertz bloweranti aging bed coverbed sheet
