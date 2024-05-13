More fun with watching faces in the crowd-Church edition?

There is evidence of a direct relation between the tetrahydrocannabinol content of marijuana and effects on those passively exposed. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5741419/

National Poison Data System records show a 17% yearly increase in reports of suicidal people who have been poisoned by using too much cannabis: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2023-04-20/could-better-access-to-marijuana-be-linked-to-rising-suicide-rates

A 2007 paper in the Medical Journal of Australia on 88 defendants who had committed homicide during psychotic episodes found that most believed they were in danger from the victim, and almost two-thirds reported misusing cannabis—more than alcohol and amphetamines combined. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6913867/#:~:text=A%202007%20paper%20in%20the,than%20alcohol%20and%20amphetamines%20combined.