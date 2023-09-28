ROLLS ROYCE WILL STOP BUILDING GAS AND DIESEL ENGINE CARS BY 2030

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The planet is not warming up but Rolls-Royce thinks that it is. Climate change is not a real thing but Rolls-Royce thinks that it is. Black oil is good for the planet but Rolls-Royce thinks it's bad. Rolls-Royce seems to be in a position where they no longer want to make money so they announced that they're going to cancel production of all gas powered and diesel-powered cars and trucks by 2030. Good luck with that!
