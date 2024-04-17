Israel: War with Iran & World Government 04162024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 16, 2024
What is about to happen to Israel? Is Israel about to escalate the war? Can this ultimately lead to a One World Government? Stay tuned for a very important video today!!
00:00 - Israel War with Iran
02:17 - Iran Strike Against Israel
06:03 - Russia Deploys Hypersonic Missiles
10:58 - Hit Israel with Top Secret Weapon
14:23 - Palestinian State
15:37 - Confirm the Covenant
20:50 - The 3 Beasts
25:41 - World Government
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4pr2hx-israel-war-with-iran-and-world-government-04162024.html