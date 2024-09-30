BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Surprise Category 3 Hurricane Hits Acapulco TWICE And Drops Over A Meter of Rain - Help Needed!
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
819 followers
3
343 views • 7 months ago

Vigilantes, a hurricane has destroyed Acapulco and WE NEED YOUR URGENT HELP for the people and animals - as much or as little as you can afford to contribute!


Hurricane John Recovery Website: https://hurricanejohnrecovery.com

GoFundMe for Hurricane John Recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hurricane-john-acapulco-recovery


Crypto Donation Addresses:


Monero (XMR): 49vN6yhdw3YgUFowgpM6zzZWgrsBYeMyMhuiya4U4V9VKQXQKCAiKdQj2ZxTbWCgFcQwXfj3txEPoDBJejb64a9nRtJQHDJ


Bitcoin (BTC): bc1q3altgh0spqjw4v3jjdkzannqxnnmqng7urzqu2


Etherum (ETH): 0x0f97fe8798b93009d8c8eab48159c1e7ef57e164


DERO: dero1qyr8u2rs6yca8qsz4nl7wcenxy3ugafklxtpner2hakqgdxca39asqg8lrdpk


Pirate Chain (ARRR): zs1t48eeeq3juzm8m4p3a8jhwng9g4y79efgjjswu84h3yycgxhhgrscear7q7jezkgck5ngl629t5


Keywords
hurricaneacapulcohelenetropical storm john
