Surprise Category 3 Hurricane Hits Acapulco TWICE And Drops Over A Meter of Rain - Help Needed!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vigilantes, a hurricane has destroyed Acapulco and WE NEED YOUR URGENT HELP for the people and animals - as much or as little as you can afford to contribute!
Hurricane John Recovery Website: https://hurricanejohnrecovery.com
GoFundMe for Hurricane John Recovery: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hurricane-john-acapulco-recovery
Crypto Donation Addresses:
Monero (XMR): 49vN6yhdw3YgUFowgpM6zzZWgrsBYeMyMhuiya4U4V9VKQXQKCAiKdQj2ZxTbWCgFcQwXfj3txEPoDBJejb64a9nRtJQHDJ
Bitcoin (BTC): bc1q3altgh0spqjw4v3jjdkzannqxnnmqng7urzqu2
Etherum (ETH): 0x0f97fe8798b93009d8c8eab48159c1e7ef57e164
DERO: dero1qyr8u2rs6yca8qsz4nl7wcenxy3ugafklxtpner2hakqgdxca39asqg8lrdpk
Pirate Chain (ARRR): zs1t48eeeq3juzm8m4p3a8jhwng9g4y79efgjjswu84h3yycgxhhgrscear7q7jezkgck5ngl629t5