1 Corinth, part 9: The Importance of Christ's Resurrection

Paul is talking about witnessess to Christ's resurrection and the importance of resurrection to completion of His gospel. This is a set-up, as he is speaking to those that did not believe in the resurrection, to the fact that the resurrection will save all humanity.
Originl Link: https://youtu.be/kgSPI7m2XTA
