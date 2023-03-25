© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
URGENT - 15 DAYS LEFT TO STOP UK DIGITAL ID FOR EVERYONE
51 views • 03/25/2023
The speaker stated that this is most urgent video he has made and it's about developments in the U.K.. It is very serious. It's about the digital ID. His popularity is 21,848 views. Whether this ID is going into effect will be decided within days. It has an effect on our freedom. If you have nothing to hide you have nothing to worry about some say. You need to see the bigger picture, as to what is going to be implemented. He addresses the company that developed the Digital ID is one of the largest and is connected to the World Economic Form WEF. Mirrored
