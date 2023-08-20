Engineering Breakthroughs That Will FEED The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Bit da Vinci
August 19, 2023
Food Science: Check out amazing things Cult Foods Is Working on! https://www.cultfoodscience.com/
Farming changed the world, we used to all spend our days trying to find enough food to survive. Then came farming, and people became musicians and writers, and well modern civilization. But growing food comes with its fair share of challenges, and feeding the next billion people, isn't automatic. Today I wanted to share 4 ways engineering and food science, is hard at work to solve these problems. Let's figure this out together!
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
0:58 - AI Weed Killing Robots
4:09 - Cultured & Cultivated Foods
7:38 - Agrivoltaics
10:59 - Vertical Farming
