Chris Busby: We Can Prove Israel Nuked Beirut – Top Scientist

Analysis of soil samples from site of Israel bomb in Beirut, Lebanon where Hassan Narallah was killed,using CR39 track imaging plastic show presence of Uranium hot particles. It was discovered that the micron size hot particles become self-resuspended and airborne. This has public health implications. Dr Busby explains the methodology, showing how the images and results were obtained and discusses the implications of the findings with emphasis on the health risks both local and global.
Further Info:
https://www.theinteldrop.org/2025/06/26/chris-busby-uranium-hot-particles-detected-in-samples-from-nasrallah-israeli-bomb-site-in-beirut/
