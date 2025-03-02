SDA Inquisition Bans Barbara O'Neill, Conrad Vine, & Ron Kelly. SDA GC Gives Gold Medal To Pope

The Seventh Day Adventist General Conference Takes a Stand Against Barbara O'Neill. Adventist Health Ministries of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists sent out an updated statement last year on Barbara O’Neill.





After listing nine reasons, Fred Hardinge concludes “We are not able to recommend her as a speaker for churches or any gatherings.” Here’s the GC Health Ministries statement with various highlights:





While the General Conference Adventist Health Ministries took a firm stand in support of the Covid vaccine and mandates; Barbara O’Neill was opposed to compulsory vaccination or any coercive policy to encourage vaccination. This helped motivate the GC’s first statement against O’Neill in 2021.





The statement was updated last year, adding to their disapproval of O’Neill.





Hardinge claims that O’Neill is disingenuous and bases her health positions on misinformation and a lack of training in the ‘sciences’ (allopathic medicine). (See points 1, 3, and 9.)





It is worth noting that this same General Conference Health Ministries Department helped write both the 2015 Vaccine Statement, and the 2021 Re-Affirmation Statement, which supported the un-Constitutional 2021 Biden Mandate.





The U.S. Supreme Court struck down the Biden vaccine mandate on January 13, 2022.





David House