Dementias, Alzheimer's, Bi-Polar Disorder, Depression And Anxiety Dr Joel Wallach
163 views • 02/19/2024

Dementias, Alzheimer's, Bi-Polar Disorder, Depression And Anxiety Dr Joel Wallach

https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/

(800) 212-2613

CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE

https://infohealthnews.com/dead-doctors-dont-lie-show-radio-show/

#minerals #health #drwallach


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE


https://youtu.be/1bwCMwUtgL0


Monologue


Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show discussing brain health. Outlining several brain related problems such as dementias, Alzheimer's, bi-polar disoder, depression and anxiety. Contending they are all due to nutritional deficiencies. Stating that through nutritional supplementation these can be reversed.

Pearls of Wisdom


Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a report out from the CDC. The report states that in a 15 year period from 1999 to 2014 prescriptions for antidepressants increased by 65%. With one fourth the people surveyed who were taking these medications had been on them for over ten years. Children as young as 12 are being prescribed these drugs. With experts saying this trend with continue to rise.

Callers


Shelly's mother has had stents put in her heart and now her doctor wants to do a bypass procedure.


Anthony has a friend who has had two previous surgeries for weight loss and now her doctor wants to perform a third.


Irene's daughter has been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.


Deb has several health challenges including hypothyroidism, fibromyalgia, high blood pressure and chronic fatigue syndrome.

healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
