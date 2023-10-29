Spirit Guides and the Computer Room: Processing the Soul before Birth. "My Guide is a Computer"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sources: Sovereign Spirits "In-Between Lives: Conversations with Spirits"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRtZm0wfkgw
trickedbythelight.com
Alexandra Berardi "I Met My Spirit Guide, and He's a Computer!"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rf4z6rYfwRc
tiktok.com/@alexandraberardi
www.facebook.com/xandraberardi
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b
Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9
Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b