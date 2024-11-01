BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Quest for Looshing off of our Energetic Field: Succubus, Sexual Demons, and Vampirism
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
161 views • 7 months ago

SOURCES: Chloe Hudson "How to spot a Succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vlzdc3tcrsY

Akvile Sava "How Do People Get Incubus And Succubus" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2Ohi-4eUmg

Astral Club "Haunted by a Succubus!" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IU0ecF4gpsM


REFERENCES:

" Some people have the misfortunate of meeting demons in their lives. One such entity that some people encounter is a succubus. A succubus is a demon in female form that appears to men. Interactions with a succubus can lead to intense injuries or even death. There is a male counterpart to a succubus known as an incubus. Both beings are deadly and have evil intent towards their victims. Both creatures have been featured in literature and movies, but many believe them to be real and incredibly dangerous. To encounter a succubus is to be in danger of death, but some people have survived the meeting. Below, read about one man's encounter with a demon and how he survived. In December 2012, in Bakersfield, California, a young man named Ethan had a demonic encounter." https://www.liveabout.com/succubus

"Unusual cases of succubus: A cultural phenomenon manifesting as part of psychopathology" https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6198602/

"Spirit Lovers: Incubus and Succubus Attacks " https://www.liveabout.com/spirit-lovers-incubus-and-succubus-attacks-2594488


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b


WATCH:

"Jesus was a Usurper" https://tinyurl.com/yvs4e9kx

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"Traps we encounter in the Afterlife" https://tinyurl.com/c35z7ky8

!!! MUST WATCH - "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting" https://tinyurl.com/ybsfu7nm


SEE ALSO:

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9CyNUc5CROI

Near Death Experiences: Shocking Details Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwDIRMuUTxI

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E933TEzNHEM

Pre-Birth Memories: The Dark Side of Guides & Counselors Part 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2yCHvN_JRk4


Reddit post: "I've researched the afterlife for nearly 10 years. I am convinced that Reptilian beings are REAL and that the tunnel of light that people see when they die is a trap." http://tinyurl.com/msr7ryu5

Keywords
ufomind controlastral projectionvampiredavid ickemk-ultraafterlifendearchonspsychopathysoul traplooshalien abductionreincarnation trapreptilian aliensspirit worldastral realm
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy