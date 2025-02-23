Mourners took to the streets in Beirut to take part in the funeral procession of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Hundreds of thousands of mourners took to the streets in the Lebanese capital Beirut to take part in the funeral procession of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Secretary General Sayyed Hachem Safiyeddin

Mourners from all walks of life from more than 73 countries from around the world took part in the funeral procession of Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the Lebanese capital Beirut on February 23, as Israel conducted a provocative fly-by in 4 fighter jets above the heads of mourners.

Source @Hoopoe platform





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/