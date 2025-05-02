© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EXPOSED: How Militaries Worldwide Are Engineering DEPOPULATION w/ Todd Callender
Follow
7
Download MP3
Share
Report
2443 views • 4 months ago
In this explosive interview, attorney Todd Callender joins me to expose the chilling truth behind the global depopulation agenda. We dig deep into evidence that militaries around the world are orchestrating covert operations designed to reduce populations—through biowarfare, experimental injections, and psychological manipulation. What’s the real endgame, and how can you protect yourself and your family? Don’t miss this critical breakdown of one of the most sinister plots of our time.Show more
Take control of your cellular health today. Go to qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.
To learn more about investing in gold & silver visit - http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906
American Financing: Visit http://americanfinancing.net/seth or call 866-889-1476. NMLS 182334, www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org
For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.
Get 20% off your first order of Blackout Coffee—just head to http://blackoutcoffee.com/maninamerica and use code maninamerica at checkout.
Try Conolidine For Less Than $1 Per Day – go to www.trycono.com/MIA
Show less
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.