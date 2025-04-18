Evolutionary Music to wake people up. Showing my support to protests in Serbia, Macedonia, Turkey

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedomofspeech1111
Ernesto Olguin
18/04/2025
Learn about natural law
Evolutionary Music to wake people up. I am showing my support to the protesters in Serbia, Macedonia and Turkey against their evil government. All governments have always been evil and now they are locked in our reality and they cannot hide any longer. Their evil ways are now on public display. The media lied and said there was only 100 thousand protesters but there was over 1 million, see for yourself. Government is slavery. You can ignore reality but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality. You have to know thy enemy in order to win. Evil is committed with a righteous mask. Keep on pushing and never back down. #Pumpaj