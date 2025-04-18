BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Evolutionary Music to wake people up. Showing my support to protests in Serbia, Macedonia, Turkey
5 months ago

Freedomofspeech1111

Ernesto Olguin

18/04/2025

Learn about natural law

Evolutionary Music to wake people up. I am showing my support to the protesters in Serbia, Macedonia and Turkey against their evil government. All governments have always been evil and now they are locked in our reality and they cannot hide any longer. Their evil ways are now on public display. The media lied and said there was only 100 thousand protesters but there was over 1 million, see for yourself. Government is slavery. You can ignore reality but you cannot ignore the consequences of ignoring reality. You have to know thy enemy in order to win. Evil is committed with a righteous mask. Keep on pushing and never back down. #Pumpaj

