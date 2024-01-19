Create New Account
Terrifying New Details About the Mysterious J6 Pipe Bomber | Darren Beattie
Terrifying New Details About the Mysterious J6 Pipe Bomber | Tucker Carlson

Darren Beattie of Revolver News joins Tucker Carlson · It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details.


@TuckerCarlson

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1748117563228483869?s=20


tucker carlsondarren beattiejan 6tucker carlson networktucker carlson uncensored

