Richard Vobes, Roger Arthur: Why NetZero cannot be taken seriously (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-
https://youtu.be/6OGq6GwoFAw
24 Jul 2023 #netzero #co2 #policyRoger Arthur joins me to explain why the ridiculous policy of reducing the cardon to NetZero is laughable and utterly unachievable.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Join the new Freedom Social Platform: https://therising.social/
-------------------------------------------------------------------
PLEASE SUPPORT THE CHANNEL
My videos are funded by people like you. If you enjoy them, please help me make more:
Visit http://BaldExplorer.com to become a patron.
You can support me by making a one off donation https://www.paypal.me/RichardVobes
My Website: https://richardvobes.com/
OTHER CHANNELS
The English Couple -
/ @the-english-couple
Julia's channel -
/ @juliahartley
The Naked Englishman Podcast - https://nakedenglishman.co.uk/