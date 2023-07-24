BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Richard Vobes, Roger Arthur: Why NetZero cannot be taken seriously (mirrored)
Contrarian
1967 followers
37 views • 07/24/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Richard Vobes at:-

https://youtu.be/6OGq6GwoFAw

24 Jul 2023 #netzero #co2 #policyRoger Arthur joins me to explain why the ridiculous policy of reducing the cardon to NetZero is laughable and utterly unachievable.


climate changeglobal warmingweather modificationco2terraformingweaponizationalarmismfossil fuelnet zero
