Culture War | Don’t Regret What You Have Been Through But Glorify God Through Life’s Hardships | Guest: Patti Garibay | Autobiography- “Why Curse The Darkness When You Can Light A Candle?”

Patti Garibay joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast today to share her brave life story that she documented in her autobiography, “Why Curse The Darkness When You Can Light A Candle?”. She shares some of her life’s hardships, specifically related to her alcoholic mom, and tells us that we shouldn’t regret what has happened to us but to use it to glorify God and to become a better person. Patti says we shouldn’t hide things that have happened to us, but if we have a “story of glory”, we should shout it from the rooftop because God redeems and restores it! She explains to fight the mom guilt, she thought about what better example could she be for her children? She implores us moms to be intentional with our parenting and not trust the youth organizations of the days of old. She mentions that we should first try to implement change by exposing the truth, which she did since people were hiding behind the “tradition of the trefoil”. She continues saying that if that does not work, sometimes we have to wave our white flag and go through another open door.

Her open door led her to take on the woke Goliath of the Girl Scouts USA 28 years ago by creating American Heritage Girls (AHG). She shares that AHG is a Christ-centered, character development program for girls ages 5-18. She explains that AHG provides a framework for “Christian adulting”.





