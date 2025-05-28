BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
IS THIS THE LESSON WE WERE SUPPOSED TO LEARN FROM THE HOLOCAUST 🧑‍🍳 BBQ WHILE THEY STARVE⁉️
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
82 views • 3 months ago

Suppressed News. - Israelis are having a barbecue party next to a concentration camp that is being starved and bombed by them.


Source: https://x.com/SuppressedNws/status/1926549759822647410


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9vi3ki [thanks to https://www.adl.org/resources/article/facebook-has-holocaust-denial-problem and https://www.faz.net/aktuell/feuilleton/medien-und-film/medienpolitik/der-holocaust-als-meme-wie-geschichte-auf-social-media-umgedeutet-wird-110459648.html 🖲]


Bet you never heard about this: Eisenhower's German POW Death

Camps - A US Guard's Story


Posting the Comment from Stephen R.

1-29-2


I heard this kind of story repeatedly in the late 1940's. Some were much worse as to numbers involved. I was super patriotic, and told a kid his relative was a liar.


One Sunday, he came to my house and got me, and I heard a drunken discourse from his mothers'scarey boyfriend whohad been a GI guard. He became hysterical talking about burying 100's per day. I have no doubt this was true. He was with some kind of roving death squad. They arrived at the German POW camps late in 1945, took selected prisoners from shelters to open fields in mid-Winter. And watched them in shifts until they were dead. >


https://rense.com/general19/camps.htm

Keywords
israelbbqmulti pronged offensivegaza genocideeisenhowers german pow death camps
