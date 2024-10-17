The Steal Is in Motion So Don't Get Complacent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donald Trump is looking good in the polls. His supporters need to pretend like he's not because with efforts to derail him, it makes no sense to get complacent now.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, JD warns us that if we're not careful, a more egregious steal than what happened in 2020 could happen in 2024.