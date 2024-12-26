Marian Apparitions: Hypnosis Reveals the Secret Loosh Feeding of "Virgin Mary" Phantom

SOURCE: Calogero Grifasi Investigations - English "62-EN, Anastasia C°263 P°2: MARIAN APPARITIONS - External Hypnoperator Ioana Sima Grifasi method"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Afmm4Q_Vfg





Calogero Grifasi: https://www.youtube.com/@ENPastLifeRegressionCGrifasi/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RegressiveHypnosis/





REFERENCES:

Cesare Valocchia: "UFOs and Alien Contacts in Christian History: Extraterrestrial Interference in the Cult of the Virgin Mary" https://t.ly/Sh8hZ

Nancy Osborn: "The Demon Syndrome" https://tinyurl.com/68pcas4p

or https://tinyurl.com/33jjv8c3





Following below is an excerpt about Ann Haywood from the book "Riding the Wave" by Laura Knight-Jadczyk: "One night the lady took me to another time. We were in a foreign land where people wore old-fashioned clothes. The Lady took the form of a beautiful woman in a blue robe. She performed miracles for the people there [...]"





Ann Haywoood, the human 'host' of this entity (this case has striking similarities to the Betty Andreasson Luca case) was apparently 'punished' for her statements in the media:





Quote: "Suddenly Ann's face turned ashen gray, and she apologized. Her cry of pain could be heard from the bathroom where she had sought refuge. When Ann came out, she was sniffling and holding her lower abdomen. The Lady had attacked her for the revelation that throughout history, creatures like the Lady had taken on the appearance of saints. They exploit the gullibility of humanity to disinform and mislead people into believing that they are being shown real miracles. Ann begged the press representative not to publish this part of the interview." [Nancy Osborn, The Demon Syndrome, 1983]





ALSO RELATED TO CHRISTIANITY:

"Evangelical Christian Forced to Reincarnate: A Spirit Communication With Her Dead Father. "

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_qebfWZ4_I

"Jesus was a Usurper and John the Baptist was the True Christ"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2i87LowyC8

"Grandpa Dreamed of Heavenly Rest: He Got Demonic Hell and Forced Reincarnation."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-O79FNa1U8

"The Templar Revelation" https://tinyurl.com/2p8xruhh

"With Blue-Beam And Rapture-Ready Into Captivity" https://tinyurl.com/25bntyuc

"Aliens in the Afterlife: Snatching, Scalping, and Programing" https://tinyurl.com/4ferf7vx

"Remote Viewing Disproves Prophecy" https://tinyurl.com/4b4t7u9m





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24