Zionism - The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People? - part 3

Zionism: The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People?
Another perspective... This is part 3 of a series. All are on this channel.
Here's part 1 and 2, if missed:
Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - Part 1
https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29
Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - Part 2
https://www.brighteon.com/87e83862-4f98-40f9-bf10-96edf6625c4a
I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.
Are Jews the Chosen People? The Prophet Moses, peace be upon him, said otherwise...
0:00 - Introduction
1:39 - Christian Pastor Blasphemes Against America
5:27 - How Jesus Cursed Israel
15:47 - Prophet Moses' Incredible Prophecy
25:00 - When Zionists Meet Aliens
