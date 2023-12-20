Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Zionism - The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People? - part 3
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
162 views
Published 2 months ago

Zionism: The Lie They Won't Let You Question - Are Jews the Chosen People?

Another perspective... This is part 3 of a series. All are on this channel.

Here's part 1 and 2, if missed:

Zionism - The Secret History Nobody's Talking About - Part 1

https://www.brighteon.com/2449e8de-e6f8-4892-a2e9-c36660703a29

Zionism - The Secret Evidence Israel Tried to Bury - Part 2

https://www.brighteon.com/87e83862-4f98-40f9-bf10-96edf6625c4a

I'm sharing this video from 'Rational Religion' on YouTube.

Are Jews the Chosen People? The Prophet Moses, peace be upon him, said otherwise...

0:00 - Introduction

1:39 - Christian Pastor Blasphemes Against America

5:27 - How Jesus Cursed Israel

15:47 - Prophet Moses' Incredible Prophecy

25:00 - When Zionists Meet Aliens

PODCASTS:

iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/RRitunespodcast

Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/RRspotifypodcast

Audible: https://tinyurl.com/RRaudiblepodcast

Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/RRgooglepodcast

Podbean: https://rationalreligion.podbean.com/

MORE ABOUT US

For more content, check out our other videos on YouTube, as well as our website:

http://www.rationalreligion.co.uk

Learn more about Islam Ahmadiyya, the peaceful religious philosophy behind Rational Religion:

www.alislam.org

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket