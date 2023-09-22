BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sheffield United Vice-Captain Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27 - UK (Sep'23)
1904 views • 09/22/2023

Sheffield United Football in Shock

Vice-Captain Maddy Cusack
#DiedSuddenly aged 27
Cusack had signed a contract extension in July for a sixth season with the club.
No cause of death given.
https://independent.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united-women-maddy-cusack-death-b2416234.html
Maddy Cusack was named vice-captain of the Women’s Championship club last month
Holly Evans
1 hour ago
<p>Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27 </p>
Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27
(PA Archive)
Tributes have flooded in for Sheffield United‘s longest-serving women’s player, who has died at the age of 27.

Midfielder Maddy Cusack, who was named vice-captain last month, had just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women’s Championship and had made over 100 appearances for the club.
Sharing the club’s statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, her brother wrote: “My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy.”
https://twitter.com/sufc_women/status/1704893169014366563
https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/sheffield-united-devastated-death-long-164554792.html

Mirrored - Sudden Death

Keywords
sadsdied suddenlymaddy cusack
