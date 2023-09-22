Sheffield United Vice-Captain Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27 - UK (Sep'23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sheffield United Football in Shock
Vice-Captain Maddy Cusack
#DiedSuddenly aged 27
Cusack had signed a contract extension in July for a sixth season with the club.
No cause of death given.
Maddy Cusack was named vice-captain of the Women’s Championship club last month
Holly Evans
1 hour ago
Maddy Cusack has died at the age of 27
Tributes have flooded in for Sheffield United‘s longest-serving women’s player, who has died at the age of 27.
Midfielder Maddy Cusack, who was named vice-captain last month, had
just started her sixth season with the Blades in the Women’s
Championship and had made over 100 appearances for the club.
Sharing the club’s statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, her brother wrote: “My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy.”
