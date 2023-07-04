Andre Rousseau, Seismic Geophysicist - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom Pre-release Excerpt [Update]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Updated] Welcome to DAY 7 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and
in post-production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin
Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! Learn more and donate:
https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... Today we bring you exclusive pre-
release testimony from French Geophysicist and seismic expert Andre Rousseau.
Watch Andre Rosseau, expert in seismic geophysics, declare for the Grand Jury
“The bell-like form [in the seismic chart] points to an impulsive source of
energy [like explosives] not percussion on the ground due to the fall of
debris.” He will be featured in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as well as Phase
2 - when we succeed this week in reach our goal of $54,000 with your help -
our Co-Producers) !! Mr. Rousseau will share his professional conclusions that
directly refute NIST’s claims that the WTC 7 seismic signals were the result
of the collapsing building. “Seismic waves can only propagate through the
ground when their origin comes from a type of fracturing, i.e. an earthquake
or an explosion.” “Two successive subaerial explosions creating two surface
waves: the first with the [collapse of the East Penthouse] and the second
causing the [overall] collapse” “only underground or subaerial explosions
could generate seismic signals capable of propagating 34km [20 miles].” “only
the hypothesis of explosions can explain the seismic waves [at WTC 7].” Yes -
it’s obviously strong expert testimony that clearly demonstrates that NIST,
yet again, performed fraud - this time in its seismic analysis of WTC 7. And
there is much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our experts
and eye-witnesses featured in this film series will be just as powerful for
the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series to see
the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! Learn more and
donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... And there's MORE TO COME EACH
DAY over the week. We must to raise $54,000 together this week! This film
series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more
critically, in public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's
office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition
and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project is a partnership of RichardGage911
and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick
Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most
comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,
I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington
DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where
YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2
of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series
with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can!
Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11
expertise, are showing up to do it for you! Will you also contribute what you
are capable of? Where do you draw your line in the sand? If we all
participate, then its painless! And we will raise the required $54,000
together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We can All find our place on this
giving ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100? $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can
give at an even higher level because you understand the importance of this
unique project for a historic Special Grand Jury which is also designed to
wake up the public! And, tomorrow, you’ll be able to watch our chemical
engineer and explosives expert Mark Lillie educate the Grand Jury with
concepts like, “in the context of a burning building, one would not expect
anything present to be able to produce these kind of temperatures. You know
we’re talking 3,000 to 4,000 degrees F. The only think that I’m aware of that
would do that would be a deliberately set charge such as a thermite charge."
But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started
right now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action, and they are waiting
on us! This is the time. This is the film. The world is ready for 9/11 justice
& accountability! Thank you for caring! Richard, Mick, and the Team P.S. Don’t
let us miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don’t wait for someone else
to step up for you. Only you can make this h
