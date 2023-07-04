Andre Rousseau, Seismic Geophysicist - 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom Pre-release Excerpt [Update]

[Updated] Welcome to DAY 7 of 8 of the Phase 2 Campaign for the film series9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom! Phase 1, WTC Building 7, is “in-the-can” and

in post-production, and we’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with the critical WTC Twin

Towers Phase 2 of the Film Series! Learn more and donate:

https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... Today we bring you exclusive pre-

release testimony from French Geophysicist and seismic expert Andre Rousseau.

Watch Andre Rosseau, expert in seismic geophysics, declare for the Grand Jury

“The bell-like form [in the seismic chart] points to an impulsive source of

energy [like explosives] not percussion on the ground due to the fall of

debris.” He will be featured in Phase 1 of the Film Series, (as well as Phase

2 - when we succeed this week in reach our goal of $54,000 with your help -

our Co-Producers) !! Mr. Rousseau will share his professional conclusions that

directly refute NIST’s claims that the WTC 7 seismic signals were the result

of the collapsing building. “Seismic waves can only propagate through the

ground when their origin comes from a type of fracturing, i.e. an earthquake

or an explosion.” “Two successive subaerial explosions creating two surface

waves: the first with the [collapse of the East Penthouse] and the second

causing the [overall] collapse” “only underground or subaerial explosions

could generate seismic signals capable of propagating 34km [20 miles].” “only

the hypothesis of explosions can explain the seismic waves [at WTC 7].” Yes -

it’s obviously strong expert testimony that clearly demonstrates that NIST,

yet again, performed fraud - this time in its seismic analysis of WTC 7. And

there is much more that he shares in the film. In fact, each of our experts

and eye-witnesses featured in this film series will be just as powerful for

the Grand Jury. So be sure to join us each of the 8 days in this series to see

the additional astonishing content we’ve uncovered for you! Learn more and

donate: https://richardgage911.org/day-1-excl... And there's MORE TO COME EACH

DAY over the week. We must to raise $54,000 together this week! This film

series shifts the tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more

critically, in public awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's

office and to a court, as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition

and Evidentiary Exhibits. This film project is a partnership of RichardGage911

and the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick

Harrison, the LC911 Litigation Director, and me presenting the most

comprehensive explosive WTC evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick,

I, and the team are now preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington

DC with our professional film crew – the best in the business. (This is where

YOU come in!) We are inviting each and every one of you to Co-produce Phase 2

of 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. You may not be able to make a film series

with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes like this one. But Guess What? WE can!

Mick and I, who have earned your trust for our respective areas of 9/11

expertise, are showing up to do it for you! Will you also contribute what you

are capable of? Where do you draw your line in the sand? If we all

participate, then its painless! And we will raise the required $54,000

together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We can All find our place on this

giving ladder! Where is yours? $10? $100? $1000? Maybe you’re the one who can

give at an even higher level because you understand the importance of this

unique project for a historic Special Grand Jury which is also designed to

wake up the public! And, tomorrow, you’ll be able to watch our chemical

engineer and explosives expert Mark Lillie educate the Grand Jury with

concepts like, “in the context of a burning building, one would not expect

anything present to be able to produce these kind of temperatures. You know

we’re talking 3,000 to 4,000 degrees F. The only think that I’m aware of that

would do that would be a deliberately set charge such as a thermite charge."

But don’t wait until tomorrow to show your support. No - let’s get started

right now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action, and they are waiting

on us! This is the time. This is the film. The world is ready for 9/11 justice

& accountability! Thank you for caring! Richard, Mick, and the Team P.S. Don’t

let us miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Don’t wait for someone else

to step up for you. Only you can make this h

