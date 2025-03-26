Question: Are we NOT to partake in communion if we attend a church that does?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/question-are-we-not-partake-communion-if-we-attend-church-does

Question: I go to a Presbyterian church and they do communion monthly. I used to attend a non-denomination that did that as well. Are we not to do communion if we attend a church that does it?? I’m still trying to unlearn a lot of false teachings I learned over the years. But God is so good, and I’m grateful He’s gotten me out of those things.





Response: Communion is a memorial as Paul carefully explains: “For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord’s death till he come” (1 Cor 11:26). As Peter points out, we need to have our memories constantly jogged (2 Pet 1:13), in order to remember what the Lord has already done (Heb 10:12).





Paul’s remarks concerning communion clearly show the importance of this event. Although partaking of communion does not contribute to our salvation and should only be done by those already saved, it serves as a reminder of what the Lord Jesus has done for us.





“And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me” (1 Cor 11:24-25).





