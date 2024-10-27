NWO: Christine Anderson says stop being silent towards totalitarianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Understanding the lies
A powerful warning from Christine Anderson of the German AfD political party who encourages the masses to stop being silent towards totalitarianism.
However, Bible prophecy says that there will be a satanic Vatican new world order consisting of ten kings who will give their power and allegiance to the beast, which is the Vatican papacy in Revelation 17:12. Thankfully, this satanic Vatican new world order will be very, very short lived as Christ will destroy the Vatican and her pope as per Revelation 17:14, 16 and Revelation 18:8-9.
Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]
"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington