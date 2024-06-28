Never ever trust the Israeli government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Lawrence Wilkerson, Former Colonel of the United States Army Who Collaborated With “Israel” for Decades, Denounces That They Only Know How to Lie and Deceive Based on Propaganda
"I've been working for the US government too long to know that the Israelis are blatant liars. In their intelligence and propaganda work, they are inveterate liars. You can't believe anything that comes out of Israel."
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/