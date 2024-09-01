BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE WORD "SON" ACCORDING TO THE BIBLICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTE
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
2 views • 8 months ago

the father-son image cannot be literally applied to the divine Father-Son relationship within the Godhead. The Son is not the natural, literal Son of the Father. A natural child has a beginning, while within the Godhead the Son is eternal. The term “Son” is used metaphorically when applied to the Godhead. It conveys the ideas of distinction of persons within the Godhead and the equality of nature in the context of an eternal, loving relationship.--https://www.adventistbiblicalresearch.org/materials/a-question-of-sonship/

