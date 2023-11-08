Venus Revisited

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The bogus bottle trick demonstrates that carbon dioxide absorbs infra red. However, in failing to measure the energy re-radiated, as well as that absorbed, it says nothing about the so-called 'greenhouse effect'. Conservation of energy requires the energy re-radiated to equal that absorbed, so the claimed 'blocking' of outgoing infra red radiation is physically impossible.