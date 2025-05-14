Ivermectin "The Fertility Toxin" by Dr. Mike Yeadon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I would cross Zeolite also from your list, especially if it is a popular brand and in capsule form, if you have a safe one just apply on skin I dont think its good to take clay's orally but completly fine if applied on the skin like bentonite clay , THEY KILLED THE OLD AND MADE THE YOUTH FERTILE USING INJECTIONS , they made cartoons about this in late 80's