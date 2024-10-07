© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10/6/2024
Judges 4:1-5 Deborah The Woman Judge
Intro: Israel had no king yet. They used twelve judges to decide matters of national importance and security. God was their king but they didn’t want that. God is our king still today but the world doesn’t want the God of the Bible. We will be very sorry for that one day. So God used a woman named Deborah to lead and judge Israel.