RT News - September 3 2025 7AM GMT

September 3, 2025

China's state of the art weaponry takes the stage at the grand military parade in Beijing. Xi Jinping leads the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese occupation in WWII. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are among dozens of world leaders in Beijing to mark China's great vicroty. The West is noticeably absent with only the leaders of Serbia and Slovakia in attendance. RT looks back at the history of the Second World War in Asia and a legacy left by the Western-led San Francisco treaty of 1951, which established lasting peace between the US and Japan.





