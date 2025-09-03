BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - September 3 2025 7AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
75 views • 1 week ago

September 3, 2025

rt.com



China's state of the art weaponry takes the stage at the grand military parade in Beijing. Xi Jinping leads the ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japanese occupation in WWII. Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un are among dozens of world leaders in Beijing to mark China's great vicroty. The West is noticeably absent with only the leaders of Serbia and Slovakia in attendance. RT looks back at the history of the Second World War in Asia and a legacy left by the Western-led San Francisco treaty of 1951, which established lasting peace between the US and Japan.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515


Keywords
newsrussiart
