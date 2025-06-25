Trump tricks Netanyahu, RFK Jr. pushes medical spy devices, false flag risk heightens (Brighteon Broadcast News, June 25, 2025)

- Ceasefire Violations and Trump's Frustration (0:10)

- US Intel Assessment and RFK's Wearables Push (2:12)

- Zionist Threats and US-Israel Relations (3:33)

- Theater for Zionist and De-escalation Blueprint (5:44)

- Israel's Nuclear Weapons and US-Israel Relations (16:40)

- New York City Election and Anti-Zionist Sentiment (26:07)

- RFK Jr's Promotion of Wearables and Surveillance Concerns (38:24)

- Israel's Military Strategy and International Perception (1:04:37)

- Trump's Role in Middle East Conflict and Future Predictions (1:22:14)

- Trump's Strategy to Remove Netanyahu (1:24:32)

- Theatrical War Theater and Its Consequences (1:28:35)

- Netanyahu's Fake Victory and Israel's Weakened Position (1:30:21)

- Iran's Gain and Israel's Loss (1:33:41)

- Trump's Motivations and Future Actions (1:37:00)

- Trump's Relationship with the British Crown (1:41:44)

- Syria's Future and Regional Implications (1:44:24)

- Trump's De-escalation Strategy (1:47:23)

- Trump's Isolation and Deep State Manipulation (1:51:28)

- Future False Flag Operations and Domestic Terrorism (2:38:53)

- Trump's Legacy and the Future of the Middle East (2:40:51)





