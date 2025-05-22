BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Psalms 91 & The Dark Day Prophecy. SDA Close of Probation & 7 Judgments After Sunday Law. 10000+ Die
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 3 months ago

Many Seventh Day Adventists have misinterpreted Psalms 91. Join David House as he goes line upon line, comparing scripture with scripture to see its connection to the Dark Day Prophecy.


Psalm 91


1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.


2 I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust.


3 Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence.


4 He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler.


5 Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day;


6 Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday.


7 A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee.


8 Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked.


9 Because thou hast made the Lord, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation;


10 There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.


11 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.


12 They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone.


13 Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet.


14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.


15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.


16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
seventh day adventistsunday lawellen whitepsalms 917 last plaguesdavid housedark day prophecydark daysda prophecysda close of probationbible propchecy7 judgmentsnoon day prophecy3rd angels message3 angels message
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy