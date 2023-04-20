The Mountain of יהוה (Part 1)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everything in the Scriptures is real and the Almighty preserved the
evidence for us in these end times. See the proof here of the exodus
journey into the wilderness to the real Mount Sinai. This video also
announces the 12/15/2022 discovery of the metal works area close to
Mount Sinai that made the Tabernacle of Moses and the Ark of the
Covenant. Due to file size, this is Part 1. The new discovery will be on Part 2.