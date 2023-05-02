The Evolution of Cannabis Operations: Order Fulfillment and Data Visibility

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
summary:00:00 - intro
00:53 - LeafTrade / Sweed merger
02:47 - CannabisTech Challenges
05:16 - Raising Money
09:22 - Advertising
14:20 - Discounts
17:45 - Delivery
20:27 - order fulfillment
24:40 - in-store kiosks
29:45- Future of Cannabis Tech
30:38 - outro
Michael Piermont:
Michael Piermont leads the sales, marketing, and customer success operations for Leaf Trade.
He’s an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of working in the internet, Cannabis, Hemp, and Food industry.
He plays a critical role in building and scaling Leaf Trade’s go-to-market strategy and fundraising efforts.
Since joining Leaf Trade Piermont has overseen the expansion of the company’s network of highly engaged cultivators and has scaled the business from 4 companies in two states to 350 companies in twenty-three states generating $3 billion in wholesale gross merchandise value (GMV).
About LeafTrade and Sweed:
LeafTrade and Sweed are technology companies specializing in the cannabis industry.
LeafTrade provides tools for business partners to streamline the entire ordering, payment, advertising, and reporting process.
While Sweed's private label platform offers solutions including point of sale, in-store kiosks, delivery, analytics, and marketing.
Guest:
Michael Piermont, President & Chief Revenue Officer @ Leaf Trade
https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-piermont-049839a
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
The #TalkingHedge...
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com