The Evolution of Cannabis Operations: Order Fulfillment and Data Visibility

summary:00:00 - intro

00:53 - LeafTrade / Sweed merger

02:47 - CannabisTech Challenges

05:16 - Raising Money

09:22 - Advertising

14:20 - Discounts

17:45 - Delivery

20:27 - order fulfillment

24:40 - in-store kiosks

29:45- Future of Cannabis Tech

30:38 - outro





Michael Piermont:

Michael Piermont leads the sales, marketing, and customer success operations for Leaf Trade.





He’s an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of working in the internet, Cannabis, Hemp, and Food industry.





He plays a critical role in building and scaling Leaf Trade’s go-to-market strategy and fundraising efforts.





Since joining Leaf Trade Piermont has overseen the expansion of the company’s network of highly engaged cultivators and has scaled the business from 4 companies in two states to 350 companies in twenty-three states generating $3 billion in wholesale gross merchandise value (GMV).





About LeafTrade and Sweed:

LeafTrade and Sweed are technology companies specializing in the cannabis industry.





LeafTrade provides tools for business partners to streamline the entire ordering, payment, advertising, and reporting process.





While Sweed's private label platform offers solutions including point of sale, in-store kiosks, delivery, analytics, and marketing.





Guest:

Michael Piermont, President & Chief Revenue Officer @ Leaf Trade

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-piermont-049839a





Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

​

The #TalkingHedge...

Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com