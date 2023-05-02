BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Evolution of Cannabis Operations: Order Fulfillment and Data Visibility
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 05/02/2023

summary:00:00 - intro

00:53 - LeafTrade / Sweed merger

02:47 - CannabisTech Challenges

05:16 - Raising Money

09:22 - Advertising

14:20 - Discounts

17:45 - Delivery

20:27 - order fulfillment

24:40 - in-store kiosks

29:45- Future of Cannabis Tech

30:38 - outro


Michael Piermont:

Michael Piermont leads the sales, marketing, and customer success operations for Leaf Trade.


He’s an experienced leader with a demonstrated history of working in the internet, Cannabis, Hemp, and Food industry.


He plays a critical role in building and scaling Leaf Trade’s go-to-market strategy and fundraising efforts.


Since joining Leaf Trade Piermont has overseen the expansion of the company’s network of highly engaged cultivators and has scaled the business from 4 companies in two states to 350 companies in twenty-three states generating $3 billion in wholesale gross merchandise value (GMV).


About LeafTrade and Sweed:

LeafTrade and Sweed are technology companies specializing in the cannabis industry.


LeafTrade provides tools for business partners to streamline the entire ordering, payment, advertising, and reporting process.


While Sweed's private label platform offers solutions including point of sale, in-store kiosks, delivery, analytics, and marketing.


Guest:

Michael Piermont, President & Chief Revenue Officer @ Leaf Trade

https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-piermont-049839a


Host:

Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.

https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/

The #TalkingHedge...

Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.

https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com

Keywords
cannabismarijuanammj
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy