The French road leading to Bakhmut. Macron wanted to restore order, help, he was worried⚡️

Macron blames social media for unrest in France and says authorities will "take steps" to "remove sensitive content and identify those calling for unrest on the platforms" 💥💥💥

-- Little Napoleon will declare himself Emperor next The newspaper Parisien (https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/direct-mort-de-nahel-nouvelle-nuit-de-chaos-de-colere-et-dembrasement-plus-de-420-interpellations-30-06-2023-UTCE2A5K5ZA2TJPMX7JTIBAZ3U.php)

reported that in France, 875 individuals involved in the unrest that swept the country following the killing of a 17-year-old driver, who refused to comply with the demands of a road patrol, have been apprehended since the evening of June 29.



