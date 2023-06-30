This French Road looks like the 'Road to Bakhmut'. Macron Worried?⚡️

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The French road leading to Bakhmut. Macron wanted to restore order, help, he was worried⚡️
Macron blames social media for unrest in France and says authorities will "take steps" to "remove sensitive content and identify those calling for unrest on the platforms" 💥💥💥
-- Little Napoleon will declare himself Emperor next The newspaper Parisien (https://www.leparisien.fr/faits-divers/direct-mort-de-nahel-nouvelle-nuit-de-chaos-de-colere-et-dembrasement-plus-de-420-interpellations-30-06-2023-UTCE2A5K5ZA2TJPMX7JTIBAZ3U.php)
reported that in France, 875 individuals involved in the unrest that swept the country following the killing of a 17-year-old driver, who refused to comply with the demands of a road patrol, have been apprehended since the evening of June 29.