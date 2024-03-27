© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Kelly: I'm 'the only guy' reporting Biden's 'ultimate moment of hypocrisy'. While Democrat-inspired prosecutions attempt to build a sideshow around Trump's candidacy, Greg Kelly examines President Biden's "ultimate moment of hypocrisy" which has gotten leniency from the law and from media coverage.