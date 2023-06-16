Sustainability: A Multi-Faceted Concept

🌍 Exploring Sustainability 🌱

Emma Torbert explains When we talk about sustainability, we consider different angles.

First, there's the social aspect. Who's growing our food, and how are they being fairly compensated? What about land ownership and intergenerational transfers? 🌾

Then, there's economic sustainability. Can we sustain the student farm year after year? Are our sales generating enough income? 💰

Lastly, we have environmental sustainability. How can we protect and preserve our precious surroundings? 🌿

Sustainability encompasses all these dimensions, creating a harmonious balance for a better future.

