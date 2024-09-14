BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
It Was Not Worth It | I Was Still Empty
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
29 views • 8 months ago

In this heartfelt episode of Let's Talk, Sister Christina Roach shares her profound journey of overcoming personal tragedies and health challenges through her unwavering faith in God. She contrasts the temporary pleasures of the world with the enduring peace she found in her relationship with Jesus. Sister Roach emphasizes the importance of having a personal relationship with God and the transformative power it holds. As she prepares to return to Curacao, she asks for prayers for strength and healing to continue her mission of helping others find their faith. Join us for an inspiring testimony filled with hope, faith, and divine guidance.

00:00 Introduction and Recap
00:35 Facing Health Challenges
01:03 Finding Peace in Faith
03:07 The Importance of a Personal Relationship with God
05:15 Testimony and Encouragement
08:01 Prayer Requests and Conclusion

Keywords
spiritual growthchristian livingspiritual journeychristian inspirationchristian testimonychristian faithrelationship with godovercoming challengespersonal testimonyfaith and healingfinding godchristian encouragementreligious testimonysister christina roachlets talk podcastfaith and perseverancefaith-based podcastchristian youtube
