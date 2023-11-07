AI Predicts Netanyahu will be Taken Over by Melekh Mashiach, The Jewish Messiah, in 2024!





Nov 7, 2023





From the "Terror Alarm" X Account, a Jewish AI generated news site, the following was recently posted:

New AI prediction suggests that Netanyahu's far-right government will stay in power until it is taken over by Melekh Mashiach (The Jewish Messiah) sometime in 2024.





According to The Zohar, Moshiach has to come before 2030. The Zohar (Midrash Ne'elam, Toldos 140a), says that Techiyas HaMeisim, "Resurrection of the Dead," will begin no later than 210 years before the year 6000 from creation, or by the Jewish year 5790 - 7 Years from now.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLSsNHhOFLk