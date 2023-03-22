🚨 BREAKING !! MASSIVE EXPLOSION AT INEOS PHENOL CHEMICALS PLANT IN PASADENA, TEXAS !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
📌 Pasadena, Texas
Currently Numerous hazmat response teams and other emergency personnels are responding to a extremely massive explosion and fire at a Ineos Phenol chemicals plant in Pasadena Texas one person has transported to a hospital. The plant makes multiple different types of chemicals and oils this is still developing.
Shared from and subscribe to:
99percent
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/