THIS WILL MAKE YOUR BLOOD BOIL!

OUTRAGE! NOW THE SATANIC ELITE CAN FRY A SMALL TOWN AT WILL! THIS VIDEO PROVES JUST LIKE PARADISE, CA THE OCCULT ELITE USED A SPACE SATELLITE TO CREMATE COUNTLESS INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS. THE QUESTION IS WILL YOUR CITY OR TOWN BE NEXT? THIS SATANIC ELITE CONTROLS ALL THE MILITARIES OF THE WORLD SO THEY CAN NOW MURDER ANYONE OR ANYTHING THEY DAMN WELL LIKE. SO LONG AS HUMANS LAY DOWN AND TAKE THIS SLAUGHTER OF HUMANITY IT WON'T STOP. HISTORY PROVES MAD MEN SLAUGHTER WHOEVER THEY WANT NOW. THE DEADLY COVID VACCINES HAVE NOW MURDERED MILLIONS AND DEADLIER VACCINES ARE NOW ON THE WAY. YOU BETTER WAKE THE HELL UP BEFORE YOU AND YOUR FAMILY ARE BURNT TO A CRISP...WAKEUP DAMIT...