Onward Christian Soldiers??? WHAT SOLDIERS???

We hear the old church hymn onward Christian soldiers. I grew up hearing it in churches. And some still sing it today. Where are the soldiers fighting the devil? There is an army in the last days of 144,000 overcomers that is about to rise up from around the world. This is the real army of the last days. And Christianity will not be able to counterfeit what these true followers of the Bible can do. The churches evangelization in this world is nothing compared to what it's about to take place and it will look quite puny. The greatest move ever to take place is near on the horizon as shown in Bible prophecy

You can also go to my YouTube channel at ROOFTOP VIDEOS and I will give a link to make it easierhttps://youtu.be/BBvqAMopZSM?si=hUrQVU2lycPrYtjm You can also email me for questions or comments at [email protected] more information about the forthcoming Kingdom and how to establish it you can read my old friends website the warning at larrygmeguiar2.com