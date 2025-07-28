BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Helping Believers Navigate AI and Using It as a Powerful Tool for Ministry - Chris Goswami
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
14 views • 1 month ago


Artificial intelligence (AI) is spreading to every corner of the globe, so it makes sense that concerned Christian parents want to know how to deal with this technological tool in both a positive and godly way. Chris Goswami is the founder of AI Christian Partnership, and he brings some very solid observations about how to tackle this looming issue. Many of us, especially young people, are amazed by what AI can do yet others see the negative consequences of it and what it is capable of in the near future. Chris discusses the different aspects of AI tech and how to foster meaningful conversations with children about the superintelligence systems that are rapidly spreading to every facet of our lives. Importantly, he also discusses how Christianity is the answer to the many spiritual questions AI will always leave unanswered.



TAKEAWAYS


AI has no values of its own; it can only procure values from the data it finds


AI has no subjective experiences


AI does not share in the human concept of fragility; that is, the idea that humans are fallen and sinful


AI, unlike humans, is not made in the image of God



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

They Sold Their Souls download: https://bit.ly/48V8Ne3

Lawsuit Says AI Reason for Teen Suicide article: https://bit.ly/453tMKY

Can A.I. Be Blamed for Teen’s Suicide article: https://bit.ly/46psaxf

Centre for the Study of Existential Risk: https://www.cser.ac.uk/


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRIS GOSWAMI

X: https://x.com/ChrisGoswami


🔗 CONNECT WITH 7 MINUTES

Website: https://7minutes.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH AI CHRISTIAN PARTNERSHIP

Website: https://aichristian.org/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Wholesale Direct Metals: https://wholesaledirectmetals.com/tina

Rapid Radios (get 10% off with code TINA): https://rapidradios.com/discount/TINA

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
technologyaiartificial intelligenceend timestechbeast systemsuper intelligencegroktina griffincounter culture mom showchat gptchris go swamichristian partnership
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy