Helping Believers Navigate AI and Using It as a Powerful Tool for Ministry - Chris Goswami

Artificial intelligence (AI) is spreading to every corner of the globe, so it makes sense that concerned Christian parents want to know how to deal with this technological tool in both a positive and godly way. Chris Goswami is the founder of AI Christian Partnership, and he brings some very solid observations about how to tackle this looming issue. Many of us, especially young people, are amazed by what AI can do yet others see the negative consequences of it and what it is capable of in the near future. Chris discusses the different aspects of AI tech and how to foster meaningful conversations with children about the superintelligence systems that are rapidly spreading to every facet of our lives. Importantly, he also discusses how Christianity is the answer to the many spiritual questions AI will always leave unanswered.
TAKEAWAYS
AI has no values of its own; it can only procure values from the data it finds
AI has no subjective experiences
AI does not share in the human concept of fragility; that is, the idea that humans are fallen and sinful
AI, unlike humans, is not made in the image of God
